Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.96.

NBIX opened at $141.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,877,417. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

