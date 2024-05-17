Head-To-Head Contrast: Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) versus Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A -67.28% 14.39% Taseko Mines 17.37% 11.44% 2.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $25.82 million 0.31 $6.53 million $0.11 1.27 Taseko Mines $556.40 million 1.43 $61.28 million $0.24 11.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Excellon Resources and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.