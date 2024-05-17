CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $10.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.43. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.05%.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.