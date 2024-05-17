CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CI Financial
CI Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CI Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.05%.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What are earnings reports?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.