Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $43.25 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Squarespace by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 45.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Squarespace by 2.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Squarespace by 84.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

