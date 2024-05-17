Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.29.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,646 shares of company stock worth $3,420,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after buying an additional 749,226 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,536,000 after buying an additional 344,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

