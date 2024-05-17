Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 11.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, TLS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.