Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 269,061 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 106.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 233,169 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 127,512 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

