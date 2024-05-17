Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.