Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expands By 17.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE DSX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,717. The stock has a market cap of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Diana Shipping

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.