ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 46,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

