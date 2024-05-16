ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 46,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.21.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
