ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1,969.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PVH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $116.38. The stock had a trading volume of 561,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

