ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 49,070 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Lear comprises 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.18% of Lear worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.19. 410,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $120.88 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

