Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 2,438,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,310. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.