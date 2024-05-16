49,819 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $9,884,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Embraer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 74.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 127,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

