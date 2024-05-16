Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 245.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $61,245,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

