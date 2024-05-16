Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,310. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

