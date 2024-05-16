Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 68,298 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 334.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. 2,607,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,091. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

