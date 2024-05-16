Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $5.09 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

SMH stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,155,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,322. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

