Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 38,398 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,398 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of Home Depot worth $372,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $339.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

