Cincinnati Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 99.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,580,000 after buying an additional 432,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 55,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. 10,241,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,834,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.