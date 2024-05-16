Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

KOF stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.95. 166,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,425. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

