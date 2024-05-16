11,447 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,862,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

