Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 427,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.