Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 4,590,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

