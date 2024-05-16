Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,495 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 76.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

EC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 1,152,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7999 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

