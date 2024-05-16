The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Argus

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.17. 1,888,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,109. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,832,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.