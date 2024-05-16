Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SONY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.39. 1,035,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

