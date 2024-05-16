Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.79.

GOEV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. Research analysts expect that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canoo by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

