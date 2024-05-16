Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $58.50 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.