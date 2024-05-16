Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 545,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

