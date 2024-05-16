Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,505 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 6,479,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

