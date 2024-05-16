Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $99.33. 188,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

