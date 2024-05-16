Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,909 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 385.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWO traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $266.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

