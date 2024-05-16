ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.63

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.27), with a volume of 10982048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.20 ($3.34).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 323 ($4.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.86).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 4.1 %

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,052.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

About ConvaTec Group

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.