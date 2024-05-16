Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.59

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

