iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.56

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 129249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

