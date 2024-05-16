National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.29

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.29 and last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 1010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,165.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

