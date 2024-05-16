Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ KVACW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
