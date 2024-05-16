Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ KVACW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

