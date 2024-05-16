Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 19.2%

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) traded up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.48 ($0.14). 1,245,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 221,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of £20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.78.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Articles

