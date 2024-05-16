Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Price Performance

Shares of YSG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,093. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $480.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.