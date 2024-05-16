Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Declines By 12.0%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

LBPH stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 59,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,693. The firm has a market cap of $793.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.25. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBPH shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

