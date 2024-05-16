PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.32

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 196070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

PG&E Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180,432 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $142,612,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

