Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Drops By 8.7%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,900 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average of $224.61. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 226,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,946,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 49,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20,337.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

