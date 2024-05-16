Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,894. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a current ratio of 19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

