Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,894. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a current ratio of 19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
