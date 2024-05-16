A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

AMRK traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 207,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,209. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $838.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,644 shares of company stock worth $1,594,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

