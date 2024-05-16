GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 14,188 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $519,564.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,766.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Lei Wu sold 118,874 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $4,480,361.06.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $2,403,740.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,489,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,402,280.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,579,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

