Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Andrew D. Ashe Purchases 76,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Verve Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 1,166,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,843. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $533.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
