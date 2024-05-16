Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Andrew D. Ashe Purchases 76,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 1,166,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,843. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $533.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

