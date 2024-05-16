Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 10,971 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Director Kelly J. Kennedy sold 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $387,824.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,868 shares in the company, valued at $525,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 209,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

