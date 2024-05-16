Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 17,513 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CMT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 14,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,445. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

