NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Acquires 57,239 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin bought 57,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $430,437.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,172,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,336,839.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NextNav Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 567,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,578. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.