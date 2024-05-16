NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Acquires 57,239 Shares

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin bought 57,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $430,437.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,172,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,336,839.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 567,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,578. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextNav by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

