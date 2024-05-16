NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Acquires 57,239 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin bought 57,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $430,437.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,172,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,336,839.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextNav Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 567,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,578. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextNav Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextNav by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

